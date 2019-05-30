Apollo Hospital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,167.11 crore, up 16.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,167.11 crore in March 2019 up 16.33% from Rs. 1,862.92 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.68 crore in March 2019 up 28.57% from Rs. 59.64 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.96 crore in March 2019 up 22.12% from Rs. 219.42 crore in March 2018.

Apollo Hospital EPS has increased to Rs. 5.51 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.29 in March 2018.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 1,203.30 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.42% returns over the last 6 months and 19.74% over the last 12 months.