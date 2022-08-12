 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apollo Hospital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,529.69 crore, down 48.92% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,529.69 crore in June 2022 down 48.92% from Rs. 2,994.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.14 crore in June 2022 up 122.03% from Rs. 150.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 398.86 crore in June 2022 down 0.12% from Rs. 399.33 crore in June 2021.

Apollo Hospital EPS has increased to Rs. 23.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.44 in June 2021.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,429.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,529.69 1,420.73 2,994.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,529.69 1,420.73 2,994.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 464.29 415.31 377.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1,589.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -125.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 265.09 270.92 318.03
Depreciation 89.15 104.70 96.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 411.97 402.45 443.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 299.19 227.35 294.59
Other Income 10.52 18.66 8.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 309.71 246.01 303.33
Interest 59.59 57.57 63.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 250.12 188.44 239.57
Exceptional Items -- -- -6.74
P/L Before Tax 250.12 188.44 232.83
Tax -83.02 39.69 82.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 333.14 148.75 150.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 4.92 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 333.14 153.67 150.04
Equity Share Capital 71.89 71.89 71.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.17 10.69 10.44
Diluted EPS 23.17 10.69 10.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.17 10.69 10.44
Diluted EPS 23.17 10.69 10.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
