Apollo Hospital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,529.69 crore, down 48.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,529.69 crore in June 2022 down 48.92% from Rs. 2,994.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.14 crore in June 2022 up 122.03% from Rs. 150.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 398.86 crore in June 2022 down 0.12% from Rs. 399.33 crore in June 2021.

Apollo Hospital EPS has increased to Rs. 23.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.44 in June 2021.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,429.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.