Apollo Hospital Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,994.71 crore, up 52.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,994.71 crore in June 2021 up 52.67% from Rs. 1,961.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.04 crore in June 2021 up 200.62% from Rs. 149.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 399.33 crore in June 2021 up 825.66% from Rs. 43.14 crore in June 2020.

Apollo Hospital EPS has increased to Rs. 10.44 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.72 in June 2020.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,345.10 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.67% returns over the last 6 months and 154.93% over the last 12 months.