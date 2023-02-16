 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apollo Hospital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,638.74 crore, down 42.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 1,638.74 crore in December 2022 down 42.42% from Rs. 2,846.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 245.59 crore in December 2022 up 40.01% from Rs. 175.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 472.19 crore in December 2022 up 8.24% from Rs. 436.23 crore in December 2021.
Apollo Hospital EPS has increased to Rs. 17.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.20 in December 2021. Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,487.90 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -3.76% over the last 12 months.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,638.741,715.582,846.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,638.741,715.582,846.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials464.33494.56459.85
Purchase of Traded Goods----1,203.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----16.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost322.46316.36306.41
Depreciation88.8691.9997.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses435.07451.59468.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax328.02361.08327.00
Other Income55.3142.9111.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax383.33403.99338.82
Interest60.2158.4062.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax323.12345.59276.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax323.12345.59276.72
Tax77.5366.40101.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities245.59279.19175.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period245.59279.19175.41
Equity Share Capital71.8971.8971.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.0819.4212.20
Diluted EPS17.0819.4212.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.0819.4212.20
Diluted EPS17.0819.4212.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am