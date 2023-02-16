Apollo Hospital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,638.74 crore, down 42.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 1,638.74 crore in December 2022 down 42.42% from Rs. 2,846.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 245.59 crore in December 2022 up 40.01% from Rs. 175.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 472.19 crore in December 2022 up 8.24% from Rs. 436.23 crore in December 2021.
Apollo Hospital EPS has increased to Rs. 17.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.20 in December 2021.
|Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,487.90 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -3.76% over the last 12 months.
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,638.74
|1,715.58
|2,846.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,638.74
|1,715.58
|2,846.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|464.33
|494.56
|459.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1,203.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-16.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|322.46
|316.36
|306.41
|Depreciation
|88.86
|91.99
|97.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|435.07
|451.59
|468.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|328.02
|361.08
|327.00
|Other Income
|55.31
|42.91
|11.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|383.33
|403.99
|338.82
|Interest
|60.21
|58.40
|62.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|323.12
|345.59
|276.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|323.12
|345.59
|276.72
|Tax
|77.53
|66.40
|101.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|245.59
|279.19
|175.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|245.59
|279.19
|175.41
|Equity Share Capital
|71.89
|71.89
|71.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.08
|19.42
|12.20
|Diluted EPS
|17.08
|19.42
|12.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.08
|19.42
|12.20
|Diluted EPS
|17.08
|19.42
|12.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited