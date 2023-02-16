Apollo Hospital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,638.74 crore, down 42.42% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,638.74 1,715.58 2,846.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,638.74 1,715.58 2,846.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 464.33 494.56 459.85 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1,203.05 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -16.23 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 322.46 316.36 306.41 Depreciation 88.86 91.99 97.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 435.07 451.59 468.68 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 328.02 361.08 327.00 Other Income 55.31 42.91 11.82 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 383.33 403.99 338.82 Interest 60.21 58.40 62.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 323.12 345.59 276.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 323.12 345.59 276.72 Tax 77.53 66.40 101.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 245.59 279.19 175.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 245.59 279.19 175.41 Equity Share Capital 71.89 71.89 71.89 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.08 19.42 12.20 Diluted EPS 17.08 19.42 12.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.08 19.42 12.20 Diluted EPS 17.08 19.42 12.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited