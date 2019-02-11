Apollo Hospital Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,169.04 crore, up 14.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,169.04 crore in December 2018 up 14.39% from Rs. 1,896.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.93 crore in December 2018 up 28.9% from Rs. 67.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.97 crore in December 2018 up 20.44% from Rs. 229.13 crore in December 2017.

Apollo Hospital EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.85 in December 2017.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 1,257.85 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 29.44% returns over the last 6 months and 11.14% over the last 12 months.