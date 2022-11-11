 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apollo Hospital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,251.07 crore, up 14.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,251.07 crore in September 2022 up 14.37% from Rs. 3,717.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.99 crore in September 2022 down 17.69% from Rs. 247.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 587.94 crore in September 2022 down 5.27% from Rs. 620.62 crore in September 2021.

Apollo Hospital EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.24 in September 2021.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,285.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.23% returns over the last 6 months and -5.87% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,251.07 3,795.60 3,717.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,251.07 3,795.60 3,717.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 556.24 612.37 911.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,631.97 1,354.92 881.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.35 -15.17 78.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 540.84 447.42 456.82
Depreciation 155.01 147.78 144.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 973.00 905.32 772.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 410.36 342.96 470.23
Other Income 22.57 16.06 5.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 432.93 359.02 475.86
Interest 92.70 92.72 95.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 340.23 266.30 380.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 340.23 266.30 380.47
Tax 114.23 -69.50 115.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 226.00 335.80 264.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 226.00 335.80 264.89
Minority Interest -8.85 -6.67 -19.59
Share Of P/L Of Associates -13.16 -12.02 2.52
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 203.99 317.11 247.82
Equity Share Capital 71.89 71.89 71.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.19 22.05 17.24
Diluted EPS 14.19 22.05 17.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.19 22.05 17.24
Diluted EPS 14.19 22.05 17.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
