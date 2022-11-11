Apollo Hospital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,251.07 crore, up 14.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,251.07 crore in September 2022 up 14.37% from Rs. 3,717.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.99 crore in September 2022 down 17.69% from Rs. 247.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 587.94 crore in September 2022 down 5.27% from Rs. 620.62 crore in September 2021.

Apollo Hospital EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.24 in September 2021.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,285.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.23% returns over the last 6 months and -5.87% over the last 12 months.