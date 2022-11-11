English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Apollo Hospital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,251.07 crore, up 14.37% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,251.07 crore in September 2022 up 14.37% from Rs. 3,717.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.99 crore in September 2022 down 17.69% from Rs. 247.82 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 587.94 crore in September 2022 down 5.27% from Rs. 620.62 crore in September 2021.

    Apollo Hospital EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.24 in September 2021.

    Close

    Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,285.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.23% returns over the last 6 months and -5.87% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,251.073,795.603,717.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,251.073,795.603,717.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials556.24612.37911.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,631.971,354.92881.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.35-15.1778.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost540.84447.42456.82
    Depreciation155.01147.78144.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses973.00905.32772.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax410.36342.96470.23
    Other Income22.5716.065.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax432.93359.02475.86
    Interest92.7092.7295.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax340.23266.30380.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax340.23266.30380.47
    Tax114.23-69.50115.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities226.00335.80264.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period226.00335.80264.89
    Minority Interest-8.85-6.67-19.59
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-13.16-12.022.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates203.99317.11247.82
    Equity Share Capital71.8971.8971.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1922.0517.24
    Diluted EPS14.1922.0517.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1922.0517.24
    Diluted EPS14.1922.0517.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Apollo Hospital #Apollo Hospitals Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am