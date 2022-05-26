 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apollo Hospital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,546.43 crore, up 23.66% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,546.43 crore in March 2022 up 23.66% from Rs. 2,867.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.14 crore in March 2022 down 46.3% from Rs. 167.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 493.96 crore in March 2022 up 14.27% from Rs. 432.28 crore in March 2021.

Apollo Hospital EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.77 in March 2021.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 3,524.30 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.18% returns over the last 6 months and 10.15% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,546.43 3,638.93 2,867.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,546.43 3,638.93 2,867.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 569.15 622.94 454.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,255.87 1,217.14 1,021.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.37 -16.55 -1.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 446.62 439.60 388.41
Depreciation 166.40 148.99 138.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 820.92 788.78 592.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 296.84 438.03 273.35
Other Income 30.72 17.15 20.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 327.56 455.18 293.80
Interest 94.90 93.67 98.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 232.66 361.51 195.24
Exceptional Items -- -- 25.20
P/L Before Tax 232.66 361.51 220.44
Tax 138.67 124.22 67.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 93.99 237.29 152.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 93.99 237.29 152.77
Minority Interest -6.87 -14.88 -2.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.02 5.96 17.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 90.14 228.37 167.86
Equity Share Capital 71.89 71.89 71.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.27 15.88 11.77
Diluted EPS 6.27 15.88 11.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.27 15.88 11.77
Diluted EPS 6.27 15.88 11.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 10:44 am
