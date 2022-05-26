Apollo Hospital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,546.43 crore, up 23.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,546.43 crore in March 2022 up 23.66% from Rs. 2,867.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.14 crore in March 2022 down 46.3% from Rs. 167.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 493.96 crore in March 2022 up 14.27% from Rs. 432.28 crore in March 2021.

Apollo Hospital EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.77 in March 2021.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 3,524.30 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.18% returns over the last 6 months and 10.15% over the last 12 months.