Apollo Hospital Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,867.95 crore, down 1.86% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,867.95 crore in March 2021 down 1.86% from Rs. 2,922.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.86 crore in March 2021 down 23.48% from Rs. 219.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 432.28 crore in March 2021 up 12.57% from Rs. 384.02 crore in March 2020.

Apollo Hospital EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.77 in March 2020.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 3,244.80 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.32% returns over the last 6 months and 129.14% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,867.952,759.842,922.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,867.952,759.842,922.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials454.95458.94441.02
Purchase of Traded Goods1,021.321,033.561,044.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.25-5.96-14.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost388.41352.35475.50
Depreciation138.48125.02163.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses592.69530.66595.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax273.35265.27216.21
Other Income20.455.503.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax293.80270.77220.16
Interest98.56100.97135.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax195.24169.8084.93
Exceptional Items25.20--198.30
P/L Before Tax220.44169.80283.23
Tax67.6751.1874.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities152.77118.62209.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period152.77118.62209.19
Minority Interest-2.03-3.719.76
Share Of P/L Of Associates17.1215.540.41
Net P/L After M.I & Associates167.86130.45219.36
Equity Share Capital71.8969.5669.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.779.3815.77
Diluted EPS11.779.3815.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.779.3815.77
Diluted EPS11.779.3815.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Apollo Hospital #Apollo Hospitals Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 12:22 pm

