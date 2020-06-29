Apollo Hospital Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,922.43 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,922.43 crore in March 2020 up 16.92% from Rs. 2,499.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.36 crore in March 2020 up 158.4% from Rs. 84.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 384.02 crore in March 2020 up 31.82% from Rs. 291.33 crore in March 2019.

Apollo Hospital EPS has increased to Rs. 15.77 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.10 in March 2019.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 1,388.15 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.62% returns over the last 6 months and 6.13% over the last 12 months.