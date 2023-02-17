 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apollo Hospital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,263.58 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,263.58 crore in December 2022 up 17.17% from Rs. 3,638.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.46 crore in December 2022 down 32.8% from Rs. 228.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 540.71 crore in December 2022 down 10.5% from Rs. 604.17 crore in December 2021.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,263.58 4,251.07 3,638.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,263.58 4,251.07 3,638.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 627.20 556.24 622.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,578.31 1,631.97 1,217.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.55 -16.35 -16.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 564.77 540.84 439.60
Depreciation 153.39 155.01 148.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 977.40 973.00 788.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 351.96 410.36 438.03
Other Income 35.36 22.57 17.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 387.32 432.93 455.18
Interest 99.96 92.70 93.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 287.36 340.23 361.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 287.36 340.23 361.51
Tax 103.51 114.23 124.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 183.85 226.00 237.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 183.85 226.00 237.29
Minority Interest -8.85 -8.85 -14.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates -21.54 -13.16 5.96
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 153.46 203.99 228.37
Equity Share Capital 71.89 71.89 71.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.67 14.19 15.88
Diluted EPS 10.67 14.19 15.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.67 14.19 15.88
Diluted EPS 10.67 14.19 15.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
