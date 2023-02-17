Apollo Hospital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,263.58 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,263.58 crore in December 2022 up 17.17% from Rs. 3,638.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.46 crore in December 2022 down 32.8% from Rs. 228.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 540.71 crore in December 2022 down 10.5% from Rs. 604.17 crore in December 2021.