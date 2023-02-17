English
    Apollo Hospital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,263.58 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,263.58 crore in December 2022 up 17.17% from Rs. 3,638.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.46 crore in December 2022 down 32.8% from Rs. 228.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 540.71 crore in December 2022 down 10.5% from Rs. 604.17 crore in December 2021.

    Apollo Hospital EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.88 in December 2021.

    Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,643.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.75% returns over the last 6 months and 1.27% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,263.584,251.073,638.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,263.584,251.073,638.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials627.20556.24622.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,578.311,631.971,217.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.55-16.35-16.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost564.77540.84439.60
    Depreciation153.39155.01148.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses977.40973.00788.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax351.96410.36438.03
    Other Income35.3622.5717.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax387.32432.93455.18
    Interest99.9692.7093.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax287.36340.23361.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax287.36340.23361.51
    Tax103.51114.23124.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities183.85226.00237.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period183.85226.00237.29
    Minority Interest-8.85-8.85-14.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-21.54-13.165.96
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates153.46203.99228.37
    Equity Share Capital71.8971.8971.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6714.1915.88
    Diluted EPS10.6714.1915.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6714.1915.88
    Diluted EPS10.6714.1915.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

