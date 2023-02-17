Apollo Hospital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,263.58 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,263.58 crore in December 2022 up 17.17% from Rs. 3,638.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.46 crore in December 2022 down 32.8% from Rs. 228.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 540.71 crore in December 2022 down 10.5% from Rs. 604.17 crore in December 2021.

Apollo Hospital EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.88 in December 2021.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,643.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.75% returns over the last 6 months and 1.27% over the last 12 months.