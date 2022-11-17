Apollo Finvest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.20 crore, down 22.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.20 crore in September 2022 down 22.67% from Rs. 17.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2022 up 22.46% from Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2022 up 48.97% from Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2021.

Apollo Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 8.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.95 in September 2021.

Apollo Finvest shares closed at 549.25 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.36% returns over the last 6 months and -8.37% over the last 12 months.