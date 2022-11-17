English
    Apollo Finvest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.20 crore, down 22.67% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Finvest (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.20 crore in September 2022 down 22.67% from Rs. 17.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2022 up 22.46% from Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2022 up 48.97% from Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2021.

    Apollo Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 8.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.95 in September 2021.

    Apollo Finvest shares closed at 549.25 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.36% returns over the last 6 months and -8.37% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Finvest (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.2015.3017.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.2015.3017.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.590.800.50
    Depreciation0.080.070.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.04-0.610.57
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.9012.3012.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.592.743.19
    Other Income0.410.460.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.003.203.36
    Interest0.180.25-0.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.822.953.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.822.953.41
    Tax1.640.850.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.182.102.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.182.102.59
    Equity Share Capital3.733.733.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.515.626.95
    Diluted EPS8.515.626.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.515.626.95
    Diluted EPS8.515.626.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

