Apollo Finvest Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, down 68.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in September 2020 down 68.03% from Rs. 6.97 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2020 down 84.21% from Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2020 down 88.24% from Rs. 4.08 crore in September 2019.

Apollo Finvest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.51 in September 2019.

Apollo Finvest shares closed at 404.20 on December 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 128.43% returns over the last 6 months and 271.00% over the last 12 months.