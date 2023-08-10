Apollo Finvest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore, down 70.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore in June 2023 down 70.16% from Rs. 15.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2023 up 32.87% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2023 up 15.6% from Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2022.

Apollo Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 7.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.62 in June 2022.

Apollo Finvest shares closed at 599.15 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.23% returns over the last 6 months and -17.95% over the last 12 months.