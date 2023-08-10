English
    Apollo Finvest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore, down 70.16% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Finvest (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore in June 2023 down 70.16% from Rs. 15.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2023 up 32.87% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2023 up 15.6% from Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2022.

    Apollo Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 7.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.62 in June 2022.

    Apollo Finvest shares closed at 599.15 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.23% returns over the last 6 months and -17.95% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Finvest (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.577.0215.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.577.0215.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.840.600.80
    Depreciation0.040.080.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.140.33-0.61
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.723.5512.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.812.462.74
    Other Income0.930.460.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.742.923.20
    Interest----0.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.742.922.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.742.922.95
    Tax0.950.600.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.792.322.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.792.322.10
    Equity Share Capital3.733.733.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.476.235.62
    Diluted EPS7.476.235.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.476.235.62
    Diluted EPS7.476.235.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Apollo Finvest #Apollo Finvest (India) #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

