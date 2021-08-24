Apollo Finvest Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.82 crore, up 147.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.82 crore in June 2021 up 147.36% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2021 up 13.43% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2021 up 22.14% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2020.

Apollo Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.74 in June 2020.

Apollo Finvest shares closed at 401.90 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)