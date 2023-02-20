Apollo Finvest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore, down 67.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore in December 2022 down 67.45% from Rs. 27.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 down 7.27% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021.

Apollo Finvest EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.17 in December 2021.

Apollo Finvest shares closed at 467.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.13% returns over the last 6 months and -41.48% over the last 12 months.