Apollo Finvest Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.23 crore, up 673.69% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Finvest (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.23 crore in December 2021 up 673.69% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021 up 209.54% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021 up 201.59% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020.
Apollo Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 7.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2020.
Apollo Finvest shares closed at 799.45 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 77.32% returns over the last 6 months and 153.87% over the last 12 months.
|Apollo Finvest (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.23
|17.07
|3.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.23
|17.07
|3.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.50
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.15
|0.57
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.94
|12.76
|2.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.60
|3.19
|1.01
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.17
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.75
|3.36
|1.21
|Interest
|0.05
|-0.05
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.70
|3.41
|1.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|3.70
|3.41
|1.21
|Tax
|1.03
|0.82
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.67
|2.59
|0.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.67
|2.59
|0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|3.73
|3.73
|3.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.17
|6.95
|2.30
|Diluted EPS
|7.17
|6.95
|2.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.17
|6.95
|2.30
|Diluted EPS
|7.17
|6.95
|2.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited