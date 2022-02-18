Apollo Finvest Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.23 crore, up 673.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.23 crore in December 2021 up 673.69% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021 up 209.54% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021 up 201.59% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020.

Apollo Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 7.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2020.

Apollo Finvest shares closed at 799.45 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 77.32% returns over the last 6 months and 153.87% over the last 12 months.