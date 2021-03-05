English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Apollo Finvest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore, down 55.74% Y-o-Y

March 05, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Finvest (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore in December 2020 down 55.74% from Rs. 7.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020 down 53.87% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020 down 56.7% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2019.

Apollo Finvest EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.92 in December 2019.

Close

Apollo Finvest shares closed at 312.35 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -29.64% returns over the last 6 months and -14.94% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Finvest (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3.522.237.95
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.522.237.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.240.220.32
Depreciation0.050.05--
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies---0.01--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.221.734.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.010.242.74
Other Income0.190.190.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.210.432.91
Interest--0.010.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.210.422.64
Exceptional Items0.000.02--
P/L Before Tax1.210.452.64
Tax0.350.060.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.860.381.87
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.860.381.87
Equity Share Capital3.733.733.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.300.964.92
Diluted EPS2.300.964.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.300.964.92
Diluted EPS2.300.964.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Apollo Finvest #Apollo Finvest (India) #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Mar 5, 2021 02:50 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.