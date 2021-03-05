Apollo Finvest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore, down 55.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore in December 2020 down 55.74% from Rs. 7.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020 down 53.87% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020 down 56.7% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2019.

Apollo Finvest EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.92 in December 2019.

Apollo Finvest shares closed at 312.35 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -29.64% returns over the last 6 months and -14.94% over the last 12 months.