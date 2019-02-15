Apollo Finvest Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 1183.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in December 2018 up 1183.16% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 up 415.35% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 up 2800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Apollo Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2017.

Apollo Finvest shares closed at 46.10 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given 24.59% returns over the last 6 months and 58.15% over the last 12 months.