APM Terminal Pipavav net profit rises 22% to Rs 76 cr

APM Terminal Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) on Thursday saw a 21.87 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.28 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 62.59 crore for the second quarter in the previous fiscal.

Its total income rose to Rs 210.82 crore during the quarter as against Rs 186 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The total expenses were marginally up at Rs 107 crore.

The company in a statement said its container cargo business for the quarter stood at about 2,24,000 TEUs (twenty foot equivalent units) while its 'roll-on, roll-off' business handled about 20,000 cars for the quarter under review.