 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

APM Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.46 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APM Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.46 crore in September 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 93.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2022 up 129.13% from Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.78 crore in September 2022 up 54.16% from Rs. 8.29 crore in September 2021.

APM Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2021.

APM Industries shares closed at 62.55 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 52.38% returns over the last 6 months and 80.78% over the last 12 months.

APM Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.46 94.48 93.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.46 94.48 93.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 55.55 50.17 44.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.22 2.78 12.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.64 13.07 13.24
Depreciation 1.74 1.75 1.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.06 17.23 15.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.69 9.48 6.39
Other Income 0.35 0.36 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.04 9.84 6.66
Interest 0.30 0.51 0.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.74 9.33 5.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.74 9.33 5.84
Tax 3.11 2.73 2.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.63 6.60 3.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.63 6.60 3.33
Equity Share Capital 4.32 4.32 4.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.53 3.05 1.54
Diluted EPS 3.53 3.05 1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.53 3.05 1.54
Diluted EPS 3.53 3.05 1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #APM Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am