APM Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.46 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.46 crore in September 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 93.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2022 up 129.13% from Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.78 crore in September 2022 up 54.16% from Rs. 8.29 crore in September 2021.

APM Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2021.

APM Industries shares closed at 62.55 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 52.38% returns over the last 6 months and 80.78% over the last 12 months.