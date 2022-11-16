English
    APM Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.46 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APM Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.46 crore in September 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 93.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2022 up 129.13% from Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.78 crore in September 2022 up 54.16% from Rs. 8.29 crore in September 2021.

    APM Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2021.

    APM Industries shares closed at 62.55 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 52.38% returns over the last 6 months and 80.78% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.4694.4893.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.4694.4893.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.5550.1744.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.222.7812.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6413.0713.24
    Depreciation1.741.751.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.0617.2315.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.699.486.39
    Other Income0.350.360.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.049.846.66
    Interest0.300.510.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.749.335.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.749.335.84
    Tax3.112.732.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.636.603.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.636.603.33
    Equity Share Capital4.324.324.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.533.051.54
    Diluted EPS3.533.051.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.533.051.54
    Diluted EPS3.533.051.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

