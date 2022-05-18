APM Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.50 crore, up 26.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.50 crore in March 2022 up 26.77% from Rs. 69.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2022 up 68.73% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2022 up 42.93% from Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2021.

APM Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in March 2021.

APM Industries shares closed at 42.85 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.31% returns over the last 6 months and 61.39% over the last 12 months.