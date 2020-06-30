APM Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.81 crore, down 4.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.81 crore in March 2020 down 4.96% from Rs. 56.62 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2020 down 72.73% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2020 up 17.51% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2019.

APM Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.17 in March 2019.

APM Industries shares closed at 17.56 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and -33.74% over the last 12 months.