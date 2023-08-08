English
    APM Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.78 crore, down 17.68% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APM Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.78 crore in June 2023 down 17.68% from Rs. 94.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 87.58% from Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2023 down 68.59% from Rs. 11.59 crore in June 2022.

    APM Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.05 in June 2022.

    APM Industries shares closed at 52.61 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.21% returns over the last 6 months and 6.39% over the last 12 months.

    APM Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.7878.4394.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.7878.4394.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.3548.2450.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.58-4.772.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.8714.0313.07
    Depreciation1.881.791.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.7615.7417.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.503.409.48
    Other Income0.260.670.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.764.079.84
    Interest0.570.550.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.193.529.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.193.529.33
    Tax0.371.042.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.822.486.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.822.486.60
    Equity Share Capital4.324.324.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.381.153.05
    Diluted EPS0.381.153.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.381.153.05
    Diluted EPS0.381.153.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #APM Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

