APM Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.78 crore, down 17.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.78 crore in June 2023 down 17.68% from Rs. 94.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 87.58% from Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2023 down 68.59% from Rs. 11.59 crore in June 2022.

APM Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.05 in June 2022.

APM Industries shares closed at 52.61 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.21% returns over the last 6 months and 6.39% over the last 12 months.