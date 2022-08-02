English
    APM Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.48 crore, up 96.51% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APM Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.48 crore in June 2022 up 96.51% from Rs. 48.08 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2022 up 150.95% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.59 crore in June 2022 up 58.77% from Rs. 7.30 crore in June 2021.

    APM Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2021.

    Close

    APM Industries shares closed at 48.50 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.27% returns over the last 6 months and 19.90% over the last 12 months.

    APM Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.4888.5048.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.4888.5048.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.1749.1032.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.782.64-16.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0712.7111.57
    Depreciation1.751.681.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.2316.0413.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.486.335.69
    Other Income0.360.680.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.847.015.73
    Interest0.510.620.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.336.394.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.336.394.95
    Tax2.731.752.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.604.642.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.604.642.63
    Equity Share Capital4.324.324.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.052.151.22
    Diluted EPS3.052.151.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.052.151.22
    Diluted EPS3.052.151.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #APM Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights reserved.