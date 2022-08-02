APM Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.48 crore, up 96.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.48 crore in June 2022 up 96.51% from Rs. 48.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2022 up 150.95% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.59 crore in June 2022 up 58.77% from Rs. 7.30 crore in June 2021.

APM Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2021.

APM Industries shares closed at 48.50 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.27% returns over the last 6 months and 19.90% over the last 12 months.