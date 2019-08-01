APM Industries Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 70.25 crore, down 0.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.25 crore in June 2019 down 0.65% from Rs. 70.71 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2019 up 210.34% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2019 down 23.16% from Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2018.

APM Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2018.

APM Industries shares closed at 21.65 on July 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -47.83% returns over the last 6 months and -62.77% over the last 12 months.