APM Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.12 crore, up 0.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.12 crore in December 2022 up 0.53% from Rs. 86.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 up 11.81% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2022 up 6.82% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2021.