    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    APM Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.12 crore, up 0.53% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APM Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.12 crore in December 2022 up 0.53% from Rs. 86.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 up 11.81% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2022 up 6.82% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2021.

    APM Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.12100.4686.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.12100.4686.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.9555.5550.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.39-0.22-0.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.3114.6413.25
    Depreciation1.751.741.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.7318.0615.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.7710.696.18
    Other Income0.250.350.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.0211.046.61
    Interest0.320.300.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.7010.746.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.7010.746.03
    Tax2.063.111.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.647.634.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.647.634.15
    Equity Share Capital4.324.324.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.153.531.92
    Diluted EPS2.153.531.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.153.531.92
    Diluted EPS2.153.531.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited