APM Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.66 crore, up 17.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.66 crore in December 2021 up 17.08% from Rs. 74.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2021 up 31.33% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2021 up 16.95% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2020.

APM Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.46 in December 2020.

APM Industries shares closed at 46.50 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.02% returns over the last 6 months and 87.50% over the last 12 months.