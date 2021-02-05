APM Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.02 crore, up 5.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.02 crore in December 2020 up 5.08% from Rs. 70.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020 up 44.95% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2020 up 21.87% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2019.

APM Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.01 in December 2019.

APM Industries shares closed at 25.10 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 84.69% returns over the last 6 months and 29.72% over the last 12 months.