APM Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 65.35 crore, down 7.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.35 crore in December 2018 down 7.75% from Rs. 70.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2018 up 3.18% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2018 down 4.38% from Rs. 6.17 crore in December 2017.

APM Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.31 in December 2017.

APM Industries shares closed at 41.60 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.88% returns over the last 6 months and -31.47% over the last 12 months.