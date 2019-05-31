Aplaya Creation Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 45.15 crore, up 668.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.15 crore in March 2019 up 668.99% from Rs. 5.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 50.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 77.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

Aplaya Creation shares closed at 0.38 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -65.14% returns over the last 12 months.