Aplaya Creation Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 45.15 crore, up 668.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aplaya Creations are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.15 crore in March 2019 up 668.99% from Rs. 5.87 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 50.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 77.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.
Aplaya Creation shares closed at 0.38 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -65.14% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Aplaya Creations
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.15
|62.37
|5.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.15
|62.37
|5.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|44.88
|62.34
|5.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.26
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.20
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.04
|-0.16
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.17
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.21
|-0.09
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.21
|-0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.21
|-0.09
|Tax
|0.12
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|0.21
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|0.21
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|14.38
|14.38
|14.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited