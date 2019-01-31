Aplaya Creation Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 62.37 crore, up 169381.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.37 crore in December 2018 up 169381.79% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 up 1343.86% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 up 1150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

Aplaya Creation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Aplaya Creation shares closed at 0.38 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -92.20% over the last 12 months.