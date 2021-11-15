Aplab Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore, up 0.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore in September 2021 up 0.31% from Rs. 10.92 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.62 crore in September 2021 down 902.75% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2021 down 181.46% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2020.

Aplab shares closed at 31.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)