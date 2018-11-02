Aplab Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore, up 23.31% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aplab are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore in September 2018 up 23.31% from Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2018 up 32.68% from Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2018 up 72.92% from Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2017.
|
|Aplab
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.76
|13.85
|11.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.76
|13.85
|11.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.94
|6.90
|7.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.57
|3.69
|3.89
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.36
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.00
|4.15
|3.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|-1.25
|-2.92
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.13
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-1.13
|-2.80
|Interest
|2.70
|2.74
|2.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.62
|-3.87
|-5.42
|Exceptional Items
|-0.03
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.65
|-3.87
|-5.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.65
|-3.87
|-5.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.65
|-3.87
|-5.42
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.29
|-7.28
|-10.30
|Diluted EPS
|-7.29
|-7.28
|-10.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.29
|-7.28
|-10.30
|Diluted EPS
|-7.29
|-7.28
|-10.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
