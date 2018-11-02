Aplab Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore, up 23.31% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore in September 2018 up 23.31% from Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2018 up 32.68% from Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2018 up 72.92% from Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2017.

Aplab shares closed at 31.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)