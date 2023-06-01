Aplab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.49 crore, up 12.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.49 crore in March 2023 up 12.32% from Rs. 16.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2023 up 86.32% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2023 up 30.7% from Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2022.

Aplab EPS has increased to Rs. 6.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2022.

