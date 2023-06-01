English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aplab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.49 crore, up 12.32% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aplab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.49 crore in March 2023 up 12.32% from Rs. 16.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2023 up 86.32% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2023 up 30.7% from Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2022.

    Aplab EPS has increased to Rs. 6.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2022.

    Aplab shares closed at 31.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Aplab
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.4911.5416.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.4911.5416.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.993.315.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.382.343.21
    Depreciation0.080.120.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.904.892.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.140.885.40
    Other Income0.060.280.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.201.165.49
    Interest0.930.750.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.270.414.79
    Exceptional Items---0.69-1.43
    P/L Before Tax6.27-0.283.37
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.27-0.283.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.27-0.283.37
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.27-0.283.37
    Diluted EPS6.27-0.283.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.27-0.283.37
    Diluted EPS6.27-0.283.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Aplab #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:22 am