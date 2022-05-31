Aplab Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.46 crore, down 19.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.46 crore in March 2022 down 19.22% from Rs. 20.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2022 up 203.66% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2022 up 106.3% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2021.

Aplab EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in March 2021.

Aplab shares closed at 31.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)