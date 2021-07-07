Aplab Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.38 crore, up 26.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.38 crore in March 2021 up 26.47% from Rs. 16.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021 down 79.94% from Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2021 down 36.17% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2020.

Aplab EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.53 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.43 in March 2020.

Aplab shares closed at 31.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)