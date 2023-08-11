Aplab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.11 crore, down 16.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.11 crore in June 2023 down 16.33% from Rs. 10.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 100.6% from Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 up 170.94% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022.

Aplab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.46 in June 2022.

Aplab shares closed at 31.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)