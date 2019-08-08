Aplab Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.38 crore, down 17.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aplab are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.38 crore in June 2019 down 17.79% from Rs. 13.85 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2019 up 31.8% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2019 up 1.3% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2018.
Aplab shares closed at 31.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:02 pm