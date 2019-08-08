Aplab Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.38 crore, down 17.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.38 crore in June 2019 down 17.79% from Rs. 13.85 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2019 up 31.8% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2019 up 1.3% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2018.

Aplab shares closed at 31.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)