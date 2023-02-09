 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aplab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.54 crore, down 22.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aplab are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.54 crore in December 2022 down 22.26% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 136.02% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 36.32% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

Aplab
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.54 10.56 14.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.54 10.56 14.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.31 4.03 5.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.34 3.01 3.22
Depreciation 0.12 0.12 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.89 4.45 4.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.88 -1.05 1.80
Other Income 0.28 0.07 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.16 -0.98 1.92
Interest 0.75 0.66 1.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.41 -1.64 0.78
Exceptional Items -0.69 -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.28 -1.64 0.78
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.28 -1.64 0.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.28 -1.64 0.78
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -1.64 0.95
Diluted EPS -0.28 -1.64 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -1.64 0.95
Diluted EPS -0.28 -1.64 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
