Aplab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.54 crore, down 22.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aplab are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.54 crore in December 2022 down 22.26% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 136.02% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 36.32% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.
Aplab shares closed at 31.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|
|Aplab
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.54
|10.56
|14.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.54
|10.56
|14.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.31
|4.03
|5.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.34
|3.01
|3.22
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.89
|4.45
|4.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|-1.05
|1.80
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.07
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.16
|-0.98
|1.92
|Interest
|0.75
|0.66
|1.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.41
|-1.64
|0.78
|Exceptional Items
|-0.69
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|-1.64
|0.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-1.64
|0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-1.64
|0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-1.64
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-1.64
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-1.64
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-1.64
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited