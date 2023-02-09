Aplab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.54 crore, down 22.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.54 crore in December 2022 down 22.26% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 136.02% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 36.32% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

Aplab shares closed at 31.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)