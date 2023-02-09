English
    Aplab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.54 crore, down 22.26% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aplab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.54 crore in December 2022 down 22.26% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 136.02% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 36.32% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

    Aplab
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.5410.5614.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.5410.5614.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.314.035.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.343.013.22
    Depreciation0.120.120.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.894.454.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.88-1.051.80
    Other Income0.280.070.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.16-0.981.92
    Interest0.750.661.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.41-1.640.78
    Exceptional Items-0.69----
    P/L Before Tax-0.28-1.640.78
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.28-1.640.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.28-1.640.78
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-1.640.95
    Diluted EPS-0.28-1.640.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-1.640.95
    Diluted EPS-0.28-1.640.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited