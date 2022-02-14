Aplab Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore in December 2021 up 1.12% from Rs. 14.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021 up 267.3% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021 up 68.91% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020.

Aplab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2020.

