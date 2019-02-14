Aplab Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.97 crore, down 29.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.97 crore in December 2018 down 29.54% from Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.94 crore in December 2018 up 281.55% from Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2018 up 47.24% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2017.

Aplab EPS has increased to Rs. 18.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.31 in December 2017.

Aplab shares closed at 31.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)