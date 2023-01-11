APL Apollo Tubes Q3 PAT seen up 51.1% YoY to Rs. 175 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects APL Apollo Tubes to report net profit at Rs. 175 crore up 51.1% year-on-year (up 16.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,872 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to rise by 59 percent Y-o-Y (up 101 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

